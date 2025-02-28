Currencies / YORW
YORW: The York Water Company
30.13 USD 0.28 (0.92%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YORW exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.08 and at a high of 30.55.
Follow The York Water Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
30.08 30.55
Year Range
29.86 38.50
- Previous Close
- 30.41
- Open
- 30.37
- Bid
- 30.13
- Ask
- 30.43
- Low
- 30.08
- High
- 30.55
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.67%
- Year Change
- -19.35%
