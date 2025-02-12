Moedas / XLO
XLO: Xilio Therapeutics Inc
0.76 USD 0.01 (1.33%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLO para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.75 e o mais alto foi 0.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Xilio Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLO Notícias
- Xilio initiates phase 2 trial for tumor-activated IL-12 therapy
- Xilio Development earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Leerink Partners initiates coverage on Xilio Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Xilio Therapeutics expands board, elects new director
- Xilio Therapeutics appoints oncology veteran Akintunde Bello to board
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Closing of $50.0 Million Public Offering
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In May - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Xilio Therapeutics announces public offering of warrants
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 2 Data for Vilastobart, a Tumor-Activated Anti-CTLA-4, in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- AbbVie Stock (ABBV) Up 8% on the Week as Company Soars Past Q1 Expectations - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Why Is Nano-Cap Cancer-Focused Xilio Therapeutics Stock Trading Over 100% On Wednesday? - Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Faixa diária
0.75 0.76
Faixa anual
0.62 1.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.75
- Open
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.75
- High
- 0.76
- Volume
- 320
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.11%
- Mudança anual
- 0.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh