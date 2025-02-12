KurseKategorien
XLO: Xilio Therapeutics Inc

0.75 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XLO hat sich für heute um -1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Xilio Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLO News

Tagesspanne
0.75 0.76
Jahresspanne
0.62 1.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.76
Eröffnung
0.76
Bid
0.75
Ask
1.05
Tief
0.75
Hoch
0.76
Volumen
244
Tagesänderung
-1.32%
Monatsänderung
8.70%
6-Monatsänderung
2.74%
Jahresänderung
-1.32%
