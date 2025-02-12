Währungen / XLO
XLO: Xilio Therapeutics Inc
0.75 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XLO hat sich für heute um -1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Xilio Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLO News
- Xilio initiates phase 2 trial for tumor-activated IL-12 therapy
- Xilio Development earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Leerink Partners initiates coverage on Xilio Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Xilio Therapeutics expands board, elects new director
- Xilio Therapeutics appoints oncology veteran Akintunde Bello to board
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Closing of $50.0 Million Public Offering
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In May - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Xilio Therapeutics announces public offering of warrants
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 2 Data for Vilastobart, a Tumor-Activated Anti-CTLA-4, in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- AbbVie Stock (ABBV) Up 8% on the Week as Company Soars Past Q1 Expectations - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Why Is Nano-Cap Cancer-Focused Xilio Therapeutics Stock Trading Over 100% On Wednesday? - Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Tagesspanne
0.75 0.76
Jahresspanne
0.62 1.70
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.76
- Eröffnung
- 0.76
- Bid
- 0.75
- Ask
- 1.05
- Tief
- 0.75
- Hoch
- 0.76
- Volumen
- 244
- Tagesänderung
- -1.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.32%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K