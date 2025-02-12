Currencies / XLO
XLO: Xilio Therapeutics Inc
0.76 USD 0.01 (1.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLO exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.74 and at a high of 0.78.
Follow Xilio Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XLO News
- Xilio initiates phase 2 trial for tumor-activated IL-12 therapy
- Xilio Development earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Leerink Partners initiates coverage on Xilio Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Xilio Therapeutics expands board, elects new director
- Xilio Therapeutics appoints oncology veteran Akintunde Bello to board
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Closing of $50.0 Million Public Offering
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In May - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Xilio Therapeutics announces public offering of warrants
- Xilio Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 2 Data for Vilastobart, a Tumor-Activated Anti-CTLA-4, in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- AbbVie Stock (ABBV) Up 8% on the Week as Company Soars Past Q1 Expectations - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Why Is Nano-Cap Cancer-Focused Xilio Therapeutics Stock Trading Over 100% On Wednesday? - Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Daily Range
0.74 0.78
Year Range
0.62 1.70
- Previous Close
- 0.75
- Open
- 0.74
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.74
- High
- 0.78
- Volume
- 485
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 10.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.11%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
