Moedas / WT
WT: WisdomTree Inc
14.35 USD 0.53 (3.84%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WT para hoje mudou para 3.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.86 e o mais alto foi 14.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WT Notícias
Faixa diária
13.86 14.35
Faixa anual
7.47 14.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.82
- Open
- 13.93
- Bid
- 14.35
- Ask
- 14.65
- Low
- 13.86
- High
- 14.35
- Volume
- 799
- Mudança diária
- 3.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.34%
- Mudança anual
- 44.51%
