WT: WisdomTree Inc

14.68 USD 0.21 (1.45%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WT a changé de 1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.50 et à un maximum de 14.76.

Suivez la dynamique WisdomTree Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
14.50 14.76
Range Annuel
7.47 14.76
Clôture Précédente
14.47
Ouverture
14.70
Bid
14.68
Ask
14.98
Plus Bas
14.50
Plus Haut
14.76
Volume
3.523 K
Changement quotidien
1.45%
Changement Mensuel
9.55%
Changement à 6 Mois
64.02%
Changement Annuel
47.83%
20 septembre, samedi