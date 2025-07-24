Devises / WT
WT: WisdomTree Inc
14.68 USD 0.21 (1.45%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WT a changé de 1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.50 et à un maximum de 14.76.
Suivez la dynamique WisdomTree Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
14.50 14.76
Range Annuel
7.47 14.76
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.47
- Ouverture
- 14.70
- Bid
- 14.68
- Ask
- 14.98
- Plus Bas
- 14.50
- Plus Haut
- 14.76
- Volume
- 3.523 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 9.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 64.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 47.83%
20 septembre, samedi