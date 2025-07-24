货币 / WT
WT: WisdomTree Inc
13.86 USD 0.05 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WT汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点13.72和高点13.91进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WT新闻
- Strength Seen in Atlanticus (ATLC): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- WisdomTree股价触及52周高点14.28美元
- WisdomTree stock hits 52-week high at $14.28
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: WisdomTree, SkyWest & PepsiCo in Focus
- WisdomTree: Recent Initiatives Strengthen The Bull Case (NYSE:WT)
- WisdomTree proposes principal amount reduction for S&P 500 3X short ETPs
- WisdomTree Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.77 USD
- WisdomTree prices upsized $475 million convertible notes offering
- WisdomTree plans $400 million convertible notes offering
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
- WisdomTree Issuer X announces board changes as Darcy replaces Ziemba
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Is WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- WisdomTree, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WT)
- WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: WisdomTree Q2 2025 sees modest revenue beat, stock dips
- WisdomTree Q2 2025 slides: record AUM and farmland acquisition highlight strong quarter
- WisdomTree to acquire farmland manager Ceres Partners for $275 million
- WisdomTree earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exclusive | WisdomTree to Buy Ceres Partners, in Expansion Into Private Markets
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wisdomtree Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.65 USD
日范围
13.72 13.91
年范围
7.47 14.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.91
- 开盘价
- 13.88
- 卖价
- 13.86
- 买价
- 14.16
- 最低价
- 13.72
- 最高价
- 13.91
- 交易量
- 2.283 K
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- 3.43%
- 6个月变化
- 54.86%
- 年变化
- 39.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值