WT: WisdomTree Inc
14.68 USD 0.21 (1.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WT ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.50 e ad un massimo di 14.76.
Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.50 14.76
Intervallo Annuale
7.47 14.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.47
- Apertura
- 14.70
- Bid
- 14.68
- Ask
- 14.98
- Minimo
- 14.50
- Massimo
- 14.76
- Volume
- 3.523 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 64.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.83%
20 settembre, sabato