WT: WisdomTree Inc

14.68 USD 0.21 (1.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WT ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.50 e ad un massimo di 14.76.

Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.50 14.76
Intervallo Annuale
7.47 14.76
Chiusura Precedente
14.47
Apertura
14.70
Bid
14.68
Ask
14.98
Minimo
14.50
Massimo
14.76
Volume
3.523 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.45%
Variazione Mensile
9.55%
Variazione Semestrale
64.02%
Variazione Annuale
47.83%
