WHLR: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
1.54 USD 0.54 (25.96%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WHLR para hoje mudou para -25.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.48 e o mais alto foi 1.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.48 1.69
Faixa anual
0.65 18.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.08
- Open
- 1.59
- Bid
- 1.54
- Ask
- 1.84
- Low
- 1.48
- High
- 1.69
- Volume
- 1.701 K
- Mudança diária
- -25.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -12.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -50.96%
- Mudança anual
- -80.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh