货币 / WHLR
WHLR: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
2.08 USD 0.22 (9.57%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WHLR汇率已更改-9.57%。当日，交易品种以低点1.99和高点2.55进行交易。
关注Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WHLR新闻
日范围
1.99 2.55
年范围
0.65 18.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.30
- 开盘价
- 2.13
- 卖价
- 2.08
- 买价
- 2.38
- 最低价
- 1.99
- 最高价
- 2.55
- 交易量
- 4.226 K
- 日变化
- -9.57%
- 月变化
- 17.51%
- 6个月变化
- -33.76%
- 年变化
- -73.80%
