Currencies / WHLR
WHLR: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
2.30 USD 0.40 (21.05%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WHLR exchange rate has changed by 21.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.00 and at a high of 2.42.
Follow Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WHLR News
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- The State Of REITs: July 2025 Edition
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust processes July Series D preferred redemptions
- The State Of REITs: June 2025 Edition
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That Could Surge This Quarter - Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI), Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR)
- The Preferred Stock IPO Market 'Unfroze' In May (NYSE:FOUR)
- WHLR stock plunges to 52-week low at $4.3 amid steep decline
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.78%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- WHLR stock plunges to 52-week low, touches $0.87
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month - Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS), Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Nasdaq Gains 100 Points; US Economy Adds Fewer Jobs Than Projected - Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
Daily Range
2.00 2.42
Year Range
0.65 18.80
- Previous Close
- 1.90
- Open
- 2.14
- Bid
- 2.30
- Ask
- 2.60
- Low
- 2.00
- High
- 2.42
- Volume
- 5.514 K
- Daily Change
- 21.05%
- Month Change
- 29.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.75%
- Year Change
- -71.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev