Valute / WHLR
WHLR: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
1.46 USD 0.08 (5.19%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WHLR ha avuto una variazione del -5.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.45 e ad un massimo di 1.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHLR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.45 1.54
Intervallo Annuale
0.65 18.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.54
- Apertura
- 1.54
- Bid
- 1.46
- Ask
- 1.76
- Minimo
- 1.45
- Massimo
- 1.54
- Volume
- 879
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -53.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -81.61%
21 settembre, domenica