Moedas / VECO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc
28.57 USD 1.42 (5.23%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VECO para hoje mudou para 5.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.65 e o mais alto foi 28.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Veeco Instruments Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VECO Notícias
- Implied Volatility Surging for Veeco Instruments Stock Options
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veeco earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Veeco Instruments (VECO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Veeco Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and earnings exceed guidance, semiconductor segment drives growth
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low at $1.08 amid market challenges
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low of $1.11 amid market challenges
- Veeco Announces Private Exchanges and Cancellation of Remaining 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2027
- Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- Semiconductor Stocks Rally as Allegro's Q4 Beat Ignites AMD, Nvidia and Marvell
- Nvidia, AI Chip Stocks Called 'Safest' Bets Heading Into Q1 Earnings Season
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Veeco Instruments Undermined By Slowdowns In Legacy Businesses (NASDAQ:VECO)
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
27.65 28.57
Faixa anual
16.92 34.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.15
- Open
- 28.14
- Bid
- 28.57
- Ask
- 28.87
- Low
- 27.65
- High
- 28.57
- Volume
- 860
- Mudança diária
- 5.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.06%
- Mudança anual
- -13.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh