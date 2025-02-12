Currencies / VECO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc
26.78 USD 0.67 (2.57%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VECO exchange rate has changed by 2.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.34 and at a high of 26.85.
Follow Veeco Instruments Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VECO News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Veeco Instruments Stock Options
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veeco earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Veeco Instruments (VECO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Veeco Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and earnings exceed guidance, semiconductor segment drives growth
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low at $1.08 amid market challenges
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low of $1.11 amid market challenges
- Veeco Announces Private Exchanges and Cancellation of Remaining 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2027
- Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- Semiconductor Stocks Rally as Allegro's Q4 Beat Ignites AMD, Nvidia and Marvell
- Nvidia, AI Chip Stocks Called 'Safest' Bets Heading Into Q1 Earnings Season
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Veeco Instruments Undermined By Slowdowns In Legacy Businesses (NASDAQ:VECO)
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
26.34 26.85
Year Range
16.92 34.18
- Previous Close
- 26.11
- Open
- 26.40
- Bid
- 26.78
- Ask
- 27.08
- Low
- 26.34
- High
- 26.85
- Volume
- 1.886 K
- Daily Change
- 2.57%
- Month Change
- 12.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.10%
- Year Change
- -19.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%