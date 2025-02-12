通貨 / VECO
VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc
28.40 USD 1.25 (4.60%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VECOの今日の為替レートは、4.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.65の安値と28.70の高値で取引されました。
Veeco Instruments Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VECO News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Veeco Instruments Stock Options
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veeco earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Veeco Instruments (VECO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Veeco Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and earnings exceed guidance, semiconductor segment drives growth
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low at $1.08 amid market challenges
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low of $1.11 amid market challenges
- Veeco Announces Private Exchanges and Cancellation of Remaining 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2027
- Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- Semiconductor Stocks Rally as Allegro's Q4 Beat Ignites AMD, Nvidia and Marvell
- Nvidia, AI Chip Stocks Called 'Safest' Bets Heading Into Q1 Earnings Season
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Veeco Instruments Undermined By Slowdowns In Legacy Businesses (NASDAQ:VECO)
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
27.65 28.70
1年のレンジ
16.92 34.18
- 以前の終値
- 27.15
- 始値
- 28.14
- 買値
- 28.40
- 買値
- 28.70
- 安値
- 27.65
- 高値
- 28.70
- 出来高
- 2.055 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.21%
- 1年の変化
- -14.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K