通貨 / VECO
VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc

28.40 USD 1.25 (4.60%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VECOの今日の為替レートは、4.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.65の安値と28.70の高値で取引されました。

Veeco Instruments Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.65 28.70
1年のレンジ
16.92 34.18
以前の終値
27.15
始値
28.14
買値
28.40
買値
28.70
安値
27.65
高値
28.70
出来高
2.055 K
1日の変化
4.60%
1ヶ月の変化
19.28%
6ヶ月の変化
42.21%
1年の変化
-14.28%
