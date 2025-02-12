Valute / VECO
VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc
28.55 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VECO ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.07 e ad un massimo di 28.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Veeco Instruments Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VECO News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Veeco Instruments Stock Options
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Veeco earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Veeco Instruments (VECO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Veeco Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and earnings exceed guidance, semiconductor segment drives growth
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low at $1.08 amid market challenges
- Zooz Power stock plunges to 52-week low of $1.11 amid market challenges
- Veeco Announces Private Exchanges and Cancellation of Remaining 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2027
- Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- Semiconductor Stocks Rally as Allegro's Q4 Beat Ignites AMD, Nvidia and Marvell
- Nvidia, AI Chip Stocks Called 'Safest' Bets Heading Into Q1 Earnings Season
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Veeco Instruments Undermined By Slowdowns In Legacy Businesses (NASDAQ:VECO)
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.07 28.65
Intervallo Annuale
16.92 34.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.40
- Apertura
- 28.50
- Bid
- 28.55
- Ask
- 28.85
- Minimo
- 28.07
- Massimo
- 28.65
- Volume
- 1.431 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.82%
