VECO: Veeco Instruments Inc

28.55 USD 0.15 (0.53%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VECO ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.07 e ad un massimo di 28.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Veeco Instruments Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.07 28.65
Intervallo Annuale
16.92 34.18
Chiusura Precedente
28.40
Apertura
28.50
Bid
28.55
Ask
28.85
Minimo
28.07
Massimo
28.65
Volume
1.431 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.53%
Variazione Mensile
19.91%
Variazione Semestrale
42.96%
Variazione Annuale
-13.82%
20 settembre, sabato