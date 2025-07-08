Moedas / UWMC
UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A
6.55 USD 0.15 (2.24%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UWMC para hoje mudou para -2.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.52 e o mais alto foi 6.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UWM Holdings Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UWMC Notícias
Faixa diária
6.52 6.65
Faixa anual
3.79 8.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.70
- Open
- 6.56
- Bid
- 6.55
- Ask
- 6.85
- Low
- 6.52
- High
- 6.65
- Volume
- 3.868 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.02%
- Mudança anual
- -23.39%
