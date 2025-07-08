QuotazioniSezioni
UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A

6.41 USD 0.16 (2.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UWMC ha avuto una variazione del -2.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.39 e ad un massimo di 6.64.

Segui le dinamiche di UWM Holdings Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.39 6.64
Intervallo Annuale
3.79 8.55
Chiusura Precedente
6.57
Apertura
6.60
Bid
6.41
Ask
6.71
Minimo
6.39
Massimo
6.64
Volume
8.472 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.44%
Variazione Mensile
16.55%
Variazione Semestrale
15.50%
Variazione Annuale
-25.03%
20 settembre, sabato