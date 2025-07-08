通貨 / UWMC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A
6.57 USD 0.13 (1.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UWMCの今日の為替レートは、-1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.52の安値と6.65の高値で取引されました。
UWM Holdings Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UWMC News
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- UWM Holdings prices $1 billion senior notes offering at 6.25%
- UWM Holdings launches $600 million senior notes offering
- UWMC Stock Surges As Weak Jobs Report Fuels Fed Rate Cut Hopes - UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC)
- A Whipsaw Week
- UWM Stock: Growing Volumes, AI Tech, And Public Float Are Fueling A Breakout (UWMC)
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Sell Shares in Tech and Finance
- UWM Holdings’ Mat Ishbia, SFS Holding sell $5.2m in stock
- Earnings call transcript: UWM Holdings beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UWM (UWMC) Q2 Earnings
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UWM Holdings soars as second quarter earnings smash estimates
- UWM Holdings earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of UWM (UWMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Mortgage rates plunge to 10-month low, opening window of opportunity for house hunters
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia sells $3.39m in shares
- UWMC: A Bet Against The Interest Rate Consensus (NYSE:UWMC)
- Tree.com (TREE) Surges 22.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- UWM Holdings director Ishbia sells $5m in shares
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on July 14, 2025
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia, SFS holding sell $3.34m in stock
- Amazon, Tesla and Oracle rose premarket; Enphase Energy, JPMorgan fall
1日のレンジ
6.52 6.65
1年のレンジ
3.79 8.55
- 以前の終値
- 6.70
- 始値
- 6.56
- 買値
- 6.57
- 買値
- 6.87
- 安値
- 6.52
- 高値
- 6.65
- 出来高
- 7.138 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.38%
- 1年の変化
- -23.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K