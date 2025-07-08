통화 / UWMC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A
6.41 USD 0.16 (2.44%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UWMC 환율이 오늘 -2.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.39이고 고가는 6.64이었습니다.
UWM Holdings Corporation Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UWMC News
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- UWM Holdings prices $1 billion senior notes offering at 6.25%
- UWM Holdings launches $600 million senior notes offering
- UWMC Stock Surges As Weak Jobs Report Fuels Fed Rate Cut Hopes - UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC)
- A Whipsaw Week
- UWM Stock: Growing Volumes, AI Tech, And Public Float Are Fueling A Breakout (UWMC)
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Sell Shares in Tech and Finance
- UWM Holdings’ Mat Ishbia, SFS Holding sell $5.2m in stock
- Earnings call transcript: UWM Holdings beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UWM (UWMC) Q2 Earnings
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UWM Holdings soars as second quarter earnings smash estimates
- UWM Holdings earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of UWM (UWMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Mortgage rates plunge to 10-month low, opening window of opportunity for house hunters
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia sells $3.39m in shares
- UWMC: A Bet Against The Interest Rate Consensus (NYSE:UWMC)
- Tree.com (TREE) Surges 22.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- UWM Holdings director Ishbia sells $5m in shares
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on July 14, 2025
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia, SFS holding sell $3.34m in stock
- Amazon, Tesla and Oracle rose premarket; Enphase Energy, JPMorgan fall
일일 변동 비율
6.39 6.64
년간 변동
3.79 8.55
- 이전 종가
- 6.57
- 시가
- 6.60
- Bid
- 6.41
- Ask
- 6.71
- 저가
- 6.39
- 고가
- 6.64
- 볼륨
- 8.472 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.44%
- 월 변동
- 16.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.03%
20 9월, 토요일