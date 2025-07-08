Währungen / UWMC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A
6.52 USD 0.05 (0.76%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UWMC hat sich für heute um -0.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.64 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die UWM Holdings Corporation Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UWMC News
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- UWM Holdings prices $1 billion senior notes offering at 6.25%
- UWM Holdings launches $600 million senior notes offering
- UWMC Stock Surges As Weak Jobs Report Fuels Fed Rate Cut Hopes - UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC)
- A Whipsaw Week
- UWM Stock: Growing Volumes, AI Tech, And Public Float Are Fueling A Breakout (UWMC)
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Sell Shares in Tech and Finance
- UWM Holdings’ Mat Ishbia, SFS Holding sell $5.2m in stock
- Earnings call transcript: UWM Holdings beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UWM (UWMC) Q2 Earnings
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UWM Holdings soars as second quarter earnings smash estimates
- UWM Holdings earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of UWM (UWMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Mortgage rates plunge to 10-month low, opening window of opportunity for house hunters
- UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia sells $3.39m in shares
- UWMC: A Bet Against The Interest Rate Consensus (NYSE:UWMC)
- Tree.com (TREE) Surges 22.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- UWM Holdings director Ishbia sells $5m in shares
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on July 14, 2025
- UWM Holdings CEO Mat Ishbia, SFS holding sell $3.34m in stock
- Amazon, Tesla and Oracle rose premarket; Enphase Energy, JPMorgan fall
Tagesspanne
6.49 6.64
Jahresspanne
3.79 8.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.57
- Eröffnung
- 6.60
- Bid
- 6.52
- Ask
- 6.82
- Tief
- 6.49
- Hoch
- 6.64
- Volumen
- 1.330 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.76%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.48%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K