UWMC: UWM Holdings Corporation Class A

6.52 USD 0.05 (0.76%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von UWMC hat sich für heute um -0.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.64 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die UWM Holdings Corporation Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UWMC News

Tagesspanne
6.49 6.64
Jahresspanne
3.79 8.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6.57
Eröffnung
6.60
Bid
6.52
Ask
6.82
Tief
6.49
Hoch
6.64
Volumen
1.330 K
Tagesänderung
-0.76%
Monatsänderung
18.55%
6-Monatsänderung
17.48%
Jahresänderung
-23.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K