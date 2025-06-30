Moedas / URG
URG: Ur Energy Inc (Canada)
1.51 USD 0.03 (2.03%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do URG para hoje mudou para 2.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.49 e o mais alto foi 1.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ur Energy Inc (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
URG Notícias
Faixa diária
1.49 1.52
Faixa anual
0.55 1.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.48
- Open
- 1.52
- Bid
- 1.51
- Ask
- 1.81
- Low
- 1.49
- High
- 1.52
- Volume
- 2.055 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 125.37%
- Mudança anual
- 25.83%
