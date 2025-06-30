Divisas / URG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
URG: Ur Energy Inc (Canada)
1.48 USD 0.02 (1.33%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de URG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ur Energy Inc (Canada). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URG News
- Ur-Energy Inc. (URE:CA) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (TSX:URE:CA)
- UUUU Ramps Up Uranium Output & Sets Bold 2025 Targets: What's Next?
- CCJ Cuts McArthur Rive Output Outlook: Can Cigar Lake Bridge the Gap?
- Navigating Choppy Waters: Interest Rate Cuts, Inflation, And War
- Cameco Posts Q2 Earning Beat: A Compelling Reason to Buy the Stock?
- Should You Buy, Hold or Sell UUUU Stock Post Q2 Earnings?
- Ur Energy earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Energy Fuels Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Ur Energy (URG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Will Ur Energy (URG) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Cameco Posts Strong Q2 Revenue Gains: Will Momentum Last Through 2025?
- Should You Buy Ur Energy (URG) After Golden Cross?
- Best Uranium stocks to consider adding according to WarrenAI
- Can Cameco Sustain Its Strong Revenue Growth Through 2025?
- Cameco Gains 41.5% YTD: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Ur-Energy Is Moving Pounds - But Not Making Money (NYSE:URG)
- Ur-Energy appoints Matthew Gili as president with new employment agreement
Rango diario
1.47 1.52
Rango anual
0.55 1.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.50
- Open
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.52
- Volumen
- 3.826 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 120.90%
- Cambio anual
- 23.33%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B