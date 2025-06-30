Valute / URG
URG: Ur Energy Inc (Canada)
1.63 USD 0.12 (7.95%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio URG ha avuto una variazione del 7.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.49 e ad un massimo di 1.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Ur Energy Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.49 1.64
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 1.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.51
- Apertura
- 1.51
- Bid
- 1.63
- Ask
- 1.93
- Minimo
- 1.49
- Massimo
- 1.64
- Volume
- 5.245 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 143.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.83%
20 settembre, sabato