URG: Ur Energy Inc (Canada)

1.63 USD 0.12 (7.95%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio URG ha avuto una variazione del 7.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.49 e ad un massimo di 1.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Ur Energy Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.49 1.64
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 1.64
Chiusura Precedente
1.51
Apertura
1.51
Bid
1.63
Ask
1.93
Minimo
1.49
Massimo
1.64
Volume
5.245 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.95%
Variazione Mensile
17.27%
Variazione Semestrale
143.28%
Variazione Annuale
35.83%
20 settembre, sabato