통화 / URG
URG: Ur Energy Inc (Canada)
1.63 USD 0.12 (7.95%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
URG 환율이 오늘 7.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.49이고 고가는 1.64이었습니다.
Ur Energy Inc (Canada) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
1.49 1.64
년간 변동
0.55 1.64
- 이전 종가
- 1.51
- 시가
- 1.51
- Bid
- 1.63
- Ask
- 1.93
- 저가
- 1.49
- 고가
- 1.64
- 볼륨
- 5.245 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.95%
- 월 변동
- 17.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 143.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.83%
20 9월, 토요일