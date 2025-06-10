Moedas / UIS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UIS: Unisys Corporation New
4.07 USD 0.09 (2.26%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UIS para hoje mudou para 2.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.03 e o mais alto foi 4.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Unisys Corporation New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UIS Notícias
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Unisys Stock?
- Innodata's Agentic AI Bet Gathers Steam: Can Data Be the Next Moat?
- This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Needham initiates coverage on Unisys stock with Buy rating and $6 target
- Unisys at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Moves for Growth
- Will the New AI Platforms Keep Innodata Ahead of Competitors?
- BBAI Stock Tumbles on Q2 Loss, Revenues Decline Y/Y, '25 View Down
- Unisys: A High-Risk Turnaround At A Fire-Sale Price (NYSE:UIS)
- Maxim Group upgrades Unisys stock to Buy on reduced pension risk
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Revenue Beats by 9%
- Unisys Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Lifts 2025 View
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Unisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth modest, profitability outlook raised
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Unisys Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- UIS vs. DXC: Which IT Services Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Can Unisys Capitalize Early With Looming Quantum Threats?
- Unisys to host investor call on pension strategy after $250M contribution
- Will Unisys' DWS Bookings be Able to Offset Discretionary Weakness?
- Unisys Announces Closing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Early Results of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer
- Unisys Announces Pricing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its Outstanding 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027
- # Unisys plans $700 million notes offering to refinance debt
- Unisys Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ®
Faixa diária
4.03 4.12
Faixa anual
3.56 8.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.98
- Open
- 4.03
- Bid
- 4.07
- Ask
- 4.37
- Low
- 4.03
- High
- 4.12
- Volume
- 502
- Mudança diária
- 2.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.52%
- Mudança anual
- -28.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh