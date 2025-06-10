货币 / UIS
UIS: Unisys Corporation New
3.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UIS汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点3.97和高点4.17进行交易。
关注Unisys Corporation New动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.97 4.17
年范围
3.56 8.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.99
- 开盘价
- 4.01
- 卖价
- 3.99
- 买价
- 4.29
- 最低价
- 3.97
- 最高价
- 4.17
- 交易量
- 656
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 3.64%
- 6个月变化
- -13.26%
- 年变化
- -29.75%
