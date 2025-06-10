通貨 / UIS
UIS: Unisys Corporation New
4.07 USD 0.09 (2.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UISの今日の為替レートは、2.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.03の安値と4.12の高値で取引されました。
Unisys Corporation Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.03 4.12
1年のレンジ
3.56 8.93
- 以前の終値
- 3.98
- 始値
- 4.03
- 買値
- 4.07
- 買値
- 4.37
- 安値
- 4.03
- 高値
- 4.12
- 出来高
- 642
- 1日の変化
- 2.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.52%
- 1年の変化
- -28.35%
