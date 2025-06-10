Currencies / UIS
UIS: Unisys Corporation New
3.99 USD 0.01 (0.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UIS exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.94 and at a high of 4.05.
Follow Unisys Corporation New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UIS News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Unisys Stock?
- Innodata's Agentic AI Bet Gathers Steam: Can Data Be the Next Moat?
- This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Needham initiates coverage on Unisys stock with Buy rating and $6 target
- Unisys at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Moves for Growth
- Will the New AI Platforms Keep Innodata Ahead of Competitors?
- BBAI Stock Tumbles on Q2 Loss, Revenues Decline Y/Y, '25 View Down
- Unisys: A High-Risk Turnaround At A Fire-Sale Price (NYSE:UIS)
- Maxim Group upgrades Unisys stock to Buy on reduced pension risk
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Revenue Beats by 9%
- Unisys Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Lifts 2025 View
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Unisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth modest, profitability outlook raised
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Unisys Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- UIS vs. DXC: Which IT Services Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Can Unisys Capitalize Early With Looming Quantum Threats?
- Unisys to host investor call on pension strategy after $250M contribution
- Will Unisys' DWS Bookings be Able to Offset Discretionary Weakness?
- Unisys Announces Closing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Early Results of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer
- Unisys Announces Pricing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its Outstanding 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027
- # Unisys plans $700 million notes offering to refinance debt
- Unisys Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ®
Daily Range
3.94 4.05
Year Range
3.56 8.93
- Previous Close
- 4.00
- Open
- 3.97
- Bid
- 3.99
- Ask
- 4.29
- Low
- 3.94
- High
- 4.05
- Volume
- 821
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.26%
- Year Change
- -29.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%