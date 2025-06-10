Währungen / UIS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
UIS: Unisys Corporation New
4.06 USD 0.01 (0.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UIS hat sich für heute um -0.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Unisys Corporation New-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UIS News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Unisys Stock?
- Innodata's Agentic AI Bet Gathers Steam: Can Data Be the Next Moat?
- This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Needham initiates coverage on Unisys stock with Buy rating and $6 target
- Unisys at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Moves for Growth
- Will the New AI Platforms Keep Innodata Ahead of Competitors?
- BBAI Stock Tumbles on Q2 Loss, Revenues Decline Y/Y, '25 View Down
- Unisys: A High-Risk Turnaround At A Fire-Sale Price (NYSE:UIS)
- Maxim Group upgrades Unisys stock to Buy on reduced pension risk
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Revenue Beats by 9%
- Unisys Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Lifts 2025 View
- Unisys (UIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Unisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth modest, profitability outlook raised
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Unisys Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- UIS vs. DXC: Which IT Services Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Can Unisys Capitalize Early With Looming Quantum Threats?
- Unisys to host investor call on pension strategy after $250M contribution
- Will Unisys' DWS Bookings be Able to Offset Discretionary Weakness?
- Unisys Announces Closing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Early Results of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer
- Unisys Announces Pricing of $700 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes; Net Proceeds to Be Used to Refinance Existing Notes and Partially Fund U.S. Pension Plan
- Unisys Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its Outstanding 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027
- # Unisys plans $700 million notes offering to refinance debt
- Unisys Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ®
Tagesspanne
4.03 4.12
Jahresspanne
3.56 8.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.07
- Eröffnung
- 4.11
- Bid
- 4.06
- Ask
- 4.36
- Tief
- 4.03
- Hoch
- 4.12
- Volumen
- 258
- Tagesänderung
- -0.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K