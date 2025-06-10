KurseKategorien
Währungen / UIS
Zurück zum Aktien

UIS: Unisys Corporation New

4.06 USD 0.01 (0.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von UIS hat sich für heute um -0.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Unisys Corporation New-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UIS News

Tagesspanne
4.03 4.12
Jahresspanne
3.56 8.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.07
Eröffnung
4.11
Bid
4.06
Ask
4.36
Tief
4.03
Hoch
4.12
Volumen
258
Tagesänderung
-0.25%
Monatsänderung
5.45%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.74%
Jahresänderung
-28.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K