UIS: Unisys Corporation New
4.03 USD 0.04 (0.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UIS ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.96 e ad un massimo di 4.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Unisys Corporation New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.96 4.12
Intervallo Annuale
3.56 8.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.07
- Apertura
- 4.11
- Bid
- 4.03
- Ask
- 4.33
- Minimo
- 3.96
- Massimo
- 4.12
- Volume
- 792
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.05%
21 settembre, domenica