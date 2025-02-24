Moedas / UCTT
UCTT: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc
28.44 USD 2.53 (9.76%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UCTT para hoje mudou para 9.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.91 e o mais alto foi 28.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
26.91 28.54
Faixa anual
16.66 41.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.91
- Open
- 27.02
- Bid
- 28.44
- Ask
- 28.74
- Low
- 26.91
- High
- 28.54
- Volume
- 572
- Mudança diária
- 9.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.27%
- Mudança anual
- -28.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh