Valute / UCTT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UCTT: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc
27.69 USD 0.57 (2.02%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UCTT ha avuto una variazione del -2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.35 e ad un massimo di 28.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UCTT News
- Ultra Clean Holdings names James Xiao as new CEO
- Ultra Clean (UCTT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Should Value Investors Buy Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock?
- Ultra Clean Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Ultra Clean stock price target lowered to $30 from $32 at TD Cowen
- Ultra Clean stock price target raised to $30 from $26 at Needham
- Earnings call transcript: Ultra Clean’s Q2 2025 revenue surpasses expectations
- Ultra Clean Holdings: Getting Cheaper After Unexpected Weakness (NASDAQ:UCTT)
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ultra Clean Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue stabilizes as service segment grows
- Ultra Cleans earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Ultra Clean Q1 2025 slides: revenue misses expectations amid semiconductor industry headwinds
- Ichor: The Best AI Infrastructure Cyclical Bet With Recovery Underway (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Ultra Clean announces retirement of services division president
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- NXP Semiconductors, Brinker International, Ultra Clean, Sanmina And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), BP (NYSE:BP)
- Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- What To Do After ChipMOS Stock Slid Below $20 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:IMOS)
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ultra Clean Holdings stock falls on weak guidance
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.35 28.26
Intervallo Annuale
16.66 41.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.26
- Apertura
- 28.20
- Bid
- 27.69
- Ask
- 27.99
- Minimo
- 27.35
- Massimo
- 28.26
- Volume
- 1.002 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.15%
20 settembre, sabato