TTGT: TechTarget Inc
6.98 USD 0.21 (3.10%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TTGT para hoje mudou para 3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.79 e o mais alto foi 7.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TechTarget Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
6.79 7.15
Faixa anual
5.39 33.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.77
- Open
- 6.83
- Bid
- 6.98
- Ask
- 7.28
- Low
- 6.79
- High
- 7.15
- Volume
- 2.498 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -52.06%
- Mudança anual
- -71.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh