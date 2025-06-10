Currencies / TTGT
TTGT: TechTarget Inc
6.55 USD 0.47 (7.73%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TTGT exchange rate has changed by 7.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.09 and at a high of 6.70.
Follow TechTarget Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TTGT News
- Informa TechTarget expands intent data by 41%, launches new portal
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on TechTarget stock with $15 price target
- TechTarget earnings missed by $6.02, revenue topped estimates
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Informa shares surge as company raises full-year revenue guidance
- Why I'm Buying TechTarget: The Risk Is Priced In, The Recovery Isn't (NASDAQ:TTGT)
- TechTarget stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham on operational synergies
- TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TechTarget reports Q1 revenue of $104 million amid integration efforts
- Constellation, MSC Industrial, Sodexo to report earnings Tuesday
- TechTarget earnings missed by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Informa TechTarget to Announce 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on July 1, 2025
- Omdia Forecasts Flat TV Shipments in 2025, but Mini LED Poised for Explosive Growth at 82.9%
- Informa TechTarget Announces 2025 Archer Award Winners for Go-to-Market Excellence in EMEA
- TechTarget and Salesloft partner to connect sellers with active buyers
- Omdia: Inventory Adjustments to Trigger 10% Drop in Small and Medium Display Shipments in 2Q25
- Omdia Highlights Firmware Security Market Growth Amid Regulatory and Supply Chain Pressures
- Deutsche Bank reiterates buy rating on Informa stock citing growth outlook
- Informa revenue rises, maintains 2025 outlook ahead of annual meeting
- Informa TechTarget Confirms Five-Month Revenues in Line With First Half 2025 Guidance
- Omdia: LED Video Display Market Grows Steadily in 1Q25, Driven by Micro-LED Adoption and Fine Pixel Pitch Demand
- TechTarget (TTGT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Omdia: Flexible AMOLED Displays Power 57% of Global Smartphone Shipments
- JP Morgan downgrades Informa TechTarget and cuts price target by over 50%
Daily Range
6.09 6.70
Year Range
5.39 33.96
- Previous Close
- 6.08
- Open
- 6.22
- Bid
- 6.55
- Ask
- 6.85
- Low
- 6.09
- High
- 6.70
- Volume
- 1.945 K
- Daily Change
- 7.73%
- Month Change
- 13.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.01%
- Year Change
- -73.33%
