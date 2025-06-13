Divisas / TTGT
TTGT: TechTarget Inc
6.77 USD 0.22 (3.36%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TTGT de hoy ha cambiado un 3.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TechTarget Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TTGT News
- Informa TechTarget expande datos de intención en 41% y lanza nuevo portal
- Informa TechTarget amplía datos de intención en un 41% y lanza nuevo portal
- Informa TechTarget expands intent data by 41%, launches new portal
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on TechTarget stock with $15 price target
- TechTarget earnings missed by $6.02, revenue topped estimates
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Informa shares surge as company raises full-year revenue guidance
- Why I'm Buying TechTarget: The Risk Is Priced In, The Recovery Isn't (NASDAQ:TTGT)
- TechTarget stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham on operational synergies
- TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TechTarget reports Q1 revenue of $104 million amid integration efforts
- Constellation, MSC Industrial, Sodexo to report earnings Tuesday
- TechTarget earnings missed by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Informa TechTarget to Announce 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on July 1, 2025
- Omdia Forecasts Flat TV Shipments in 2025, but Mini LED Poised for Explosive Growth at 82.9%
- Informa TechTarget Announces 2025 Archer Award Winners for Go-to-Market Excellence in EMEA
- TechTarget and Salesloft partner to connect sellers with active buyers
- Omdia: Inventory Adjustments to Trigger 10% Drop in Small and Medium Display Shipments in 2Q25
- Omdia Highlights Firmware Security Market Growth Amid Regulatory and Supply Chain Pressures
- Deutsche Bank reiterates buy rating on Informa stock citing growth outlook
- Informa revenue rises, maintains 2025 outlook ahead of annual meeting
- Informa TechTarget Confirms Five-Month Revenues in Line With First Half 2025 Guidance
- Omdia: LED Video Display Market Grows Steadily in 1Q25, Driven by Micro-LED Adoption and Fine Pixel Pitch Demand
- TechTarget (TTGT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
6.47 6.99
Rango anual
5.39 33.96
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.55
- Open
- 6.53
- Bid
- 6.77
- Ask
- 7.07
- Low
- 6.47
- High
- 6.99
- Volumen
- 2.155 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -53.50%
- Cambio anual
- -72.43%
