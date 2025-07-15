Moedas / TRMK
TRMK: Trustmark Corporation
40.30 USD 0.53 (1.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRMK para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.89 e o mais alto foi 40.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Trustmark Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRMK Notícias
- Why Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.90
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.76
- Trustmark (TRMK) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Trustmark National Bank converts to Mississippi charter, changes name
- Trustmark Still Has Upside After A Great Run Higher (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Trustmark Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Trustmark beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast, shares dip
- Trustmark (TRMK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Trustmark earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Trustmark Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $0.92 as loan growth drives profitability
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Curious about Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Cadence (CADE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Faixa diária
39.89 40.72
Faixa anual
27.62 41.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.77
- Open
- 39.92
- Bid
- 40.30
- Ask
- 40.60
- Low
- 39.89
- High
- 40.72
- Volume
- 141
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.11%
- Mudança anual
- 28.14%
