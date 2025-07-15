通貨 / TRMK
TRMK: Trustmark Corporation
41.06 USD 1.29 (3.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRMKの今日の為替レートは、3.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.89の安値と41.17の高値で取引されました。
Trustmark Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
39.89 41.17
1年のレンジ
27.62 41.33
- 以前の終値
- 39.77
- 始値
- 39.92
- 買値
- 41.06
- 買値
- 41.36
- 安値
- 39.89
- 高値
- 41.17
- 出来高
- 768
- 1日の変化
- 3.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.34%
- 1年の変化
- 30.56%
