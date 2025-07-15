クォートセクション
通貨 / TRMK
株に戻る

TRMK: Trustmark Corporation

41.06 USD 1.29 (3.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRMKの今日の為替レートは、3.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.89の安値と41.17の高値で取引されました。

Trustmark Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRMK News

1日のレンジ
39.89 41.17
1年のレンジ
27.62 41.33
以前の終値
39.77
始値
39.92
買値
41.06
買値
41.36
安値
39.89
高値
41.17
出来高
768
1日の変化
3.24%
1ヶ月の変化
2.98%
6ヶ月の変化
20.34%
1年の変化
30.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K