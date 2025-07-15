Valute / TRMK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TRMK: Trustmark Corporation
40.69 USD 0.37 (0.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRMK ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.21 e ad un massimo di 41.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Trustmark Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRMK News
- Why Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.90
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.76
- Trustmark (TRMK) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Trustmark National Bank converts to Mississippi charter, changes name
- Trustmark Still Has Upside After A Great Run Higher (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Trustmark Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Trustmark beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast, shares dip
- Trustmark (TRMK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Trustmark earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Trustmark Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $0.92 as loan growth drives profitability
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Curious about Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Cadence (CADE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.21 41.03
Intervallo Annuale
27.62 41.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.06
- Apertura
- 41.03
- Bid
- 40.69
- Ask
- 40.99
- Minimo
- 40.21
- Massimo
- 41.03
- Volume
- 957
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.38%
20 settembre, sabato