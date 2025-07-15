통화 / TRMK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRMK: Trustmark Corporation
40.69 USD 0.37 (0.90%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRMK 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.21이고 고가는 41.03이었습니다.
Trustmark Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRMK News
- Why Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.90
- Trustmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at $40.76
- Trustmark (TRMK) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- Trustmark (TRMK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Trustmark National Bank converts to Mississippi charter, changes name
- Trustmark Still Has Upside After A Great Run Higher (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Trustmark Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRMK)
- Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Trustmark beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast, shares dip
- Trustmark (TRMK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Trustmark earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Trustmark Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $0.92 as loan growth drives profitability
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Curious about Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Cadence (CADE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Trustmark (TRMK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
일일 변동 비율
40.21 41.03
년간 변동
27.62 41.33
- 이전 종가
- 41.06
- 시가
- 41.03
- Bid
- 40.69
- Ask
- 40.99
- 저가
- 40.21
- 고가
- 41.03
- 볼륨
- 957
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- 2.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 29.38%
20 9월, 토요일