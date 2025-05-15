Moedas / TRIB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TRIB: Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent
1.20 USD 0.02 (1.69%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRIB para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.20 e o mais alto foi 1.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRIB Notícias
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Trinity Biotech appoints Paul Tivnan to board of directors
- Trinity Biotech receives approval for offshore manufacturing of HIV test
- Trinity Biotech's Redesigned CGM Sensor Favored by New Clinical Data
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%
- Trinity Biotech stock soars after NY regulatory approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech receives NY approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech stock rises on successful CGM calibration-free trial
- Trinity Biotech reports positive results for calibration-free CGM
- Trinity Biotech launches preeclampsia testing service for maternal health
- Trinity Biotech Secures Key Regulatory Approval for Offshored and Outsourced Manufacturing of Its Flagship Rapid HIV Test, Accelerating Strategic & Financial Performance Transformation
- Trinity Biotech receives WHO approval for offshore HIV test manufacturing
- Trinity Biotech Publishes Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results & Provides a Business Update
Faixa diária
1.20 1.25
Faixa anual
0.48 3.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.18
- Open
- 1.24
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.25
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- -17.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.00%
- Mudança anual
- 10.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh