通貨 / TRIB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TRIB: Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent
1.21 USD 0.03 (2.54%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRIBの今日の為替レートは、2.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.20の安値と1.25の高値で取引されました。
Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each representダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRIB News
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Trinity Biotech appoints Paul Tivnan to board of directors
- Trinity Biotech receives approval for offshore manufacturing of HIV test
- Trinity Biotech's Redesigned CGM Sensor Favored by New Clinical Data
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%
- Trinity Biotech stock soars after NY regulatory approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech receives NY approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech stock rises on successful CGM calibration-free trial
- Trinity Biotech reports positive results for calibration-free CGM
- Trinity Biotech launches preeclampsia testing service for maternal health
- Trinity Biotech Secures Key Regulatory Approval for Offshored and Outsourced Manufacturing of Its Flagship Rapid HIV Test, Accelerating Strategic & Financial Performance Transformation
- Trinity Biotech receives WHO approval for offshore HIV test manufacturing
- Trinity Biotech Publishes Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results & Provides a Business Update
1日のレンジ
1.20 1.25
1年のレンジ
0.48 3.44
- 以前の終値
- 1.18
- 始値
- 1.24
- 買値
- 1.21
- 買値
- 1.51
- 安値
- 1.20
- 高値
- 1.25
- 出来高
- 121
- 1日の変化
- 2.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -16.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 101.67%
- 1年の変化
- 11.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K