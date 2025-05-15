Currencies / TRIB
TRIB: Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent
1.20 USD 0.01 (0.84%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRIB exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.16 and at a high of 1.23.
Follow Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRIB News
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Trinity Biotech appoints Paul Tivnan to board of directors
- Trinity Biotech receives approval for offshore manufacturing of HIV test
- Trinity Biotech's Redesigned CGM Sensor Favored by New Clinical Data
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%
- Trinity Biotech stock soars after NY regulatory approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech receives NY approval for preeclampsia test
- Trinity Biotech stock rises on successful CGM calibration-free trial
- Trinity Biotech reports positive results for calibration-free CGM
- Trinity Biotech launches preeclampsia testing service for maternal health
- Trinity Biotech Secures Key Regulatory Approval for Offshored and Outsourced Manufacturing of Its Flagship Rapid HIV Test, Accelerating Strategic & Financial Performance Transformation
- Trinity Biotech receives WHO approval for offshore HIV test manufacturing
- Trinity Biotech Publishes Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results & Provides a Business Update
Daily Range
1.16 1.23
Year Range
0.48 3.44
- Previous Close
- 1.19
- Open
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.16
- High
- 1.23
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- -17.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.00%
- Year Change
- 10.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%