货币 / TRIB
TRIB: Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent
1.20 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRIB汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.19和高点1.24进行交易。
关注Trinity Biotech plc - American Depositary Shares each represent动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRIB新闻
日范围
1.19 1.24
年范围
0.48 3.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.20
- 开盘价
- 1.22
- 卖价
- 1.20
- 买价
- 1.50
- 最低价
- 1.19
- 最高价
- 1.24
- 交易量
- 102
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -17.24%
- 6个月变化
- 100.00%
- 年变化
- 10.09%
