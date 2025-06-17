Moedas / TPVG
TPVG: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
6.18 USD 0.11 (1.81%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TPVG para hoje mudou para 1.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.10 e o mais alto foi 6.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
6.10 6.21
Faixa anual
5.53 8.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.07
- Open
- 6.13
- Bid
- 6.18
- Ask
- 6.48
- Low
- 6.10
- High
- 6.21
- Volume
- 412
- Mudança diária
- 1.81%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.46%
- Mudança anual
- -11.97%
