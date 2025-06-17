통화 / TPVG
TPVG: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
6.24 USD 0.04 (0.65%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TPVG 환율이 오늘 0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.15이고 고가는 6.29이었습니다.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TPVG News
일일 변동 비율
6.15 6.29
년간 변동
5.53 8.50
- 이전 종가
- 6.20
- 시가
- 6.17
- Bid
- 6.24
- Ask
- 6.54
- 저가
- 6.15
- 고가
- 6.29
- 볼륨
- 506
- 일일 변동
- 0.65%
- 월 변동
- -7.69%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.61%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.11%
20 9월, 토요일