货币 / TPVG
TPVG: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
6.08 USD 0.14 (2.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TPVG汇率已更改-2.25%。当日，交易品种以低点6.05和高点6.30进行交易。
关注TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.05 6.30
年范围
5.53 8.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.22
- 开盘价
- 6.19
- 卖价
- 6.08
- 买价
- 6.38
- 最低价
- 6.05
- 最高价
- 6.30
- 交易量
- 800
- 日变化
- -2.25%
- 月变化
- -10.06%
- 6个月变化
- -13.88%
- 年变化
- -13.39%
