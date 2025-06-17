Valute / TPVG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TPVG: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
6.24 USD 0.04 (0.65%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPVG ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.15 e ad un massimo di 6.29.
Segui le dinamiche di TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPVG News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Not Worth The Risk Right Now (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- TriplePoint Venture Growth Q2 2025 slides: mixed results amid strong originations
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) president buys shares worth $661k
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Triplepoint Venture earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- BDC Investors: Prepare For An Imminent Market Rotation
- Retire In Splendor And Massive 16% Yields: TriplePoint Venture (NYSE:TPVG)
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- 2 Quality Stocks For A Big, Beautiful Income Stream
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Another Dividend Cut Could Be Around The Corner
- Hercules Capital Stock: Further Potential Economic Weakening Keeps Me At Bay (NYSE:HTGC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.15 6.29
Intervallo Annuale
5.53 8.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.20
- Apertura
- 6.17
- Bid
- 6.24
- Ask
- 6.54
- Minimo
- 6.15
- Massimo
- 6.29
- Volume
- 506
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.11%
21 settembre, domenica