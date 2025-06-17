通貨 / TPVG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TPVG: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
6.20 USD 0.13 (2.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TPVGの今日の為替レートは、2.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.10の安値と6.23の高値で取引されました。
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPVG News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Not Worth The Risk Right Now (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- TriplePoint Venture Growth Q2 2025 slides: mixed results amid strong originations
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) president buys shares worth $661k
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Triplepoint Venture earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- BDC Investors: Prepare For An Imminent Market Rotation
- Retire In Splendor And Massive 16% Yields: TriplePoint Venture (NYSE:TPVG)
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- 2 Quality Stocks For A Big, Beautiful Income Stream
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Another Dividend Cut Could Be Around The Corner
- Hercules Capital Stock: Further Potential Economic Weakening Keeps Me At Bay (NYSE:HTGC)
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
1日のレンジ
6.10 6.23
1年のレンジ
5.53 8.50
- 以前の終値
- 6.07
- 始値
- 6.13
- 買値
- 6.20
- 買値
- 6.50
- 安値
- 6.10
- 高値
- 6.23
- 出来高
- 531
- 1日の変化
- 2.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.18%
- 1年の変化
- -11.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K