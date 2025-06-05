Moedas / TLYS
TLYS: Tilly's Inc
2.00 USD 0.01 (0.50%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TLYS para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.92 e o mais alto foi 2.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tilly's Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.92 2.04
Faixa anual
0.57 4.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.99
- Open
- 2.04
- Bid
- 2.00
- Ask
- 2.30
- Low
- 1.92
- High
- 2.04
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.10%
- Mudança anual
- -59.92%
